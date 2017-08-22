Hatfield Teen Killed After Falling From Hindu Temple

A 15 year old Hatfield teen is killed after falling from a Hindu Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

The teen, according to reports, fell 45 feet from the ceiling while taking part in volunteer construction work at the temple. The teen was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton, New Jersey. He died an hour after arriving at the hospital. The incident happened last Thursday afternoon.

