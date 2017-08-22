Store in Whitpain Sells 1 million Dollar Powerball Ticket

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is an estimated 650 million dollars, but there’s a lucky local winner from the previous drawing on Saturday night.

Someone purchased a ticket from Whitpain Beverage on Dekalb Pike. The ticket is worth 1 million dollars. The numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 17,19,39,43,68….Powerball…13. The store received 5,000 for selling the lucky ticket.

