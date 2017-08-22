http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-08-22 09:49:002017-08-22 09:49:00Store in Whitpain Sells 1 million Dollar Powerball Ticket
Store in Whitpain Sells 1 million Dollar Powerball Ticket
Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is an estimated 650 million dollars, but there’s a lucky local winner from the previous drawing on Saturday night.
Someone purchased a ticket from Whitpain Beverage on Dekalb Pike. The ticket is worth 1 million dollars. The numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 17,19,39,43,68….Powerball…13. The store received 5,000 for selling the lucky ticket.