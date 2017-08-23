Man to Stand Trial For Allegedly Dealing Crystal Meth

A North Wales man accused of dealing crystal meth is ordered to stand trial on a list of charges.

Detectives with Lansdale Borough Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and the Montgomery County Drug Task Force raided the home and vehicle of 50 year old Eugene Ruffner on July 7th with the use of a warrant. Police say, they were provided with information in April that Ruffner was dealing meth and set up a controlled purchase of the drug. While serving the search warrant at his South Main Street home, officers discovered crystal meth, paraphernalia to package the illegal substance, digital scales and 1,200 in suspected drug money. Ruffner faces an October 11th preliminary hearing. His bail was changed from 50,000 to 50,000 unsecured.