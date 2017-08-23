Montgomery County Officials Close The Books on 2016.

Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone told the Commissioners the County collected about 12.4 million dollars more than expected.

He also said expenses were under budget by about one percent.

“Across the board in major equipment we had savings across the whole organization, about 700,000 and that’s typical. Sometimes projects come in lower than what’s expected, they could be delayed, but you know, what you look at this across the whole organization, it’s real money. Debt service savings you’ll recall that we did a refi last year.”

Dortone also said most of the additional collected revenue came from State and Federal grants that should have been received in 2015 but were delayed because of the budget impasse in Harrisburg that year.