57 Acres of Land in Franconia Could Be Future Site of Homes

A proposal to build 162 homes in Franconia Township on 57 acres of land at Cowpath and Beck Roads is up for consideration.

Pulte Homes presented the proposal to the Franconia Board of Supervisors at a work session meeting this week. The construction plans call for a combination of single family detached homes, twin homes and townhouses. Representatives from the Pulte Group hope to hear from the Supervisors over the next several weeks concerning the possibility of moving the project forward.