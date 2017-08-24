Free Potassium Iodide Tablets Offered in Pottstown

The Montgomery County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Health are working together to offer potassium iodide tablets for residents and businesses located in a ten mile radius of the limerick nuclear power plant.

Hours to pick up the potassium iodide tablets, also known as k-i tablets, start Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pottstown Health Center, 364 King Street. During a potential radiological incident, the potassium iodide tablets protect the thyroid gland from radiation. The tablets should only be used when ordered by the governor or health officials. The tablets will also be offered in the coming days and weeks. For more information call the Pottstown Health Center at 610-970-5040.