Local Brewery Asks For Permission to Construct Serving Area

The Towamencin Supervisors have approved a zoning ordinance amendment allowing retail sales as a conditional use at breweries in the limited industrial zone of the township.

The change will allow Blueprint Brewing Company to come before the Supervisors during a public hearing on September 13th to demonstrate that it can offer beer for public consumption at a brewery proposed in an industrial building on Gehman Road and still meet the conditions of the ordinance. Township Solicitor Jack Dooley says among other things, the ordinance spells out conditions that deal with hours of operation and the configuration of the brewery inside.

“In addition though, if the Board feels additional conditions are necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community, the Board can attach additional conditions at the time of the hearing.”

The plans on the table call for converting about 6,400 square feet of an industrial building into a brewery with a public seating and serving area as well as a food truck outside.