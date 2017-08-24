Police say Teen Was Face Chatting When Hit By Vehicle

/in /by

A 14 year old girl looking at her FaceTime app on her cell phone is being treated for injuries after walking into the path of a station wagon at 2:45 Wednesday afternoon in Abington Township.

Police say, the teen, who was on her way to cheerleading practice, was hit by the vehicle, which caused serious injuries. The station wagon was traveling south on the 900 block of Highland avenue, near Abington High School, when the teen, according to police walked in to the path of the vehicle while face-chatting. The driver stopped and helped the teen who was rushed to Abington hospital.

Related posts:

  1. Church Pleads Guilty in Child Porn Case
  2. Castor Working with Prosecution Team in Hazing Death
  3. Police Find Liquid Explosives at Ottsville Home
  4. Police: Scammers Using Police Number to Trick Residents
  5. 24 Year Old Man Pleads Guilty to Swinging Knife at Jogger
  6. Man Shot to Death in Hatfield Township Home