The excitement is building for Founder’s Day in Lansdale Saturday.

The celebration of the 145th birthday of the Borough gets underway at 10AM with a ceremony at Borough Hall where North Penn Valley Boys and Girls Club Chief Executive Officer Bob Kreamer will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. It will be followed by open houses at Borough Hall, the Police Department and the Jenkins Homestead. Borough Council Vice President Mary Fuller says the downtown merchant community will also be getting into the act.

“a lot of the Main Street businesses are going to be setting up sidewalk sales and being more active. We are going to have the Chamber Health and Wellness Fair. It’s now moving to Railroad Plaza this year, instead of on Courtland and Derstine.”

Other Founders Day activities include a water battle at the Fairmount Fire Company and the Festival of The Arts at Memorial Park. Fireworks at Penndale Middle School cap off the festivities.