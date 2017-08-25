Hatfield Twp. Police Investigate Pedestrian Death

Hatfield Township Police investigate the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday night at around 8:30 on the 1700 block of North Broad Street when a male was hit by an suv as he tried to cross the street. The victim was airlifted to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia where he died of his injuries. The name of the victim has not been released. The driver of the vehicle is also not being released at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Hatfield Township Police.