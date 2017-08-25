Upper Bucks Chamber of Commerce Lands Grant Money

The Upper Bucks Chamber of Commerce receives a 50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The head of the Chamber’s membership Development and Public Policy, Jim Haigh says the grant will help the chamber in multiple ways, including technology upgrades and enhanced marketing of the Quakertown area. He says, there’s clearly an interest in the history of Upper Bucks County/

“We’ve had an increase and up-tick of tourists coming from all over the country, let alone the world and they’re looking at historic structures and they’re also getting into something that we term genealogy pilgrimages, were you have folks coming that are fourth or fifth generation, learning that their ancestors had first landed in this region.”

Haigh adds, State Senator Bob Mensch was instrumental in helping the Chamber with the grant.