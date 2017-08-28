Crash on NE Extension Causes Several Hour Backup

A one car crash on the Northeast Extension Sunday at around 3:30, just past the Lansdale exit In Bucks County, closed the northbound lanes for several hours.

Two adults and four children were in the vehicle when it crashed. According to repots, all six occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Choppers were called in to fly the injured to hospitals. Police were reconstructing the crash Sunday night. It’s still not known what caused the driver lose control of the vehicle.