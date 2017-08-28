Founder’s Day in Lansdale, Classic and Informative

Saturday was Founder’s Day in Lansdale and residents came out in force to celebrate the 145th birthday of the Borough.

The ball got rolling with a ceremony where North Penn Valley Boys and Girls club C.E.O. Bob Kreamer was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. There were also open houses at the Borough Police Department and the Jenkins Homestead. Septa brought a couple of its vintage buses out of mothballs and let them roam up and down Main Street.Montgomeryville resident Don Almeida says these buses were comfortable.

“Not compared to the newer ones they have, no, but in the 1970’s these were a big step up from the old 55’s, I rode some these to high school.”

There was also the Penn Suburban Chamber Health and Wellness Fair in Railroad Plaza. Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority was one of the exhibitors. The Authority’s Colette Hering was talking up one of the services the utility offers its customers.

“The Safeguard Program protects the outside of the house to the curb for water and sewer and it’s only a 500 contribution fee and we cover up to 5,000 for residential.”

The program costs residential customers five dollars a month. Other highlights of the Borough birthday bash included a water battle at the Fairmount Fire Company and evening fireworks at Penndale Middle School.