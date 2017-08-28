Leach Sponsors Family Leave Bill

State Senator Daylin Leach is trying for a third time to get a bill passed to require some Pennsylvania employers to offer paid family leave to certain employees.

Leach is the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 862, which would require large employers to offer up to 12 weeks of paid family leave to employees who normally work at least 20 hours per week and who have recently welcomed a new child. Leach says, over half of all Americans support a government rule requiring employers to provide paid family leave to workers, according to pew. In 2016, only 14 percent of American civilians had access to paid family leave. Leach sponsored Senate Bill 962 during the 2013-2014 legislative session and Senate Bill 541 during the 2015-2016 legislative session, but both measures fell short in gathering support from fellow lawmakers.