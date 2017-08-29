Bannon: Beware of Scammers Looking For Harvey Donations

Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate large parts of Texas, and like previous natural disasters, scammers are looking to take advantage of a bad situation through the goodness of the public’s charitable side.

Mike Bannon is the Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection.

“We have not had any reports in our area yet, but we will shortly if history repeats itself, which I’m sure it will. The do it via e-mail or telephone and they try to get in touch with folks and say they’re charitable organizations and to donate to them, so don’t fall for it if you get that call or e-mail.”

Bannon, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday, advises people to make donations to well known disaster relief organizations, like the American Red Cross or the United Way.