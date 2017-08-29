Dietrich on WNPV’S AM Edition, We Have a Tentative Agreement With Both Unions in the North Penn School Dist.

A new school year officially started Tuesday, and a new contract in one district.

North Penn School District Superintendent, Dr. Curt Dietrich was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning.

“We do have an agreement now with our NPEA, our teachers union. We just reached that last Friday morning and this is the first place I’ve announced that, we have a tentative agreement with both unions.

Dr. Dietrich did not mention the specifics of the new pact with the unions. Standardized testing for students was also a subject on the AM Edition with Souderton Area School District Superintendent, Frank Gallagher. He talked about the state’s announcement of reorganizing student testing.

“It’s a moving target for the last ten years. Every two years it appears the test changes, so it’s really hard to track progress. Like I’ve said in the past, I look forward to seeing how this plays out in the spring and moving forward.”

