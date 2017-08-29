Hurricane Harvey’s Reach Likely to Show Up at Gas Pumps

The remnants of hurricane Harvey will be paying a visit to your local gas station or convenience store with gas pumps in the coming days and weeks.

Allison Mac is a petroleum analyst with Gas Buddy.com.

“One of the largest refiners in the U.S. is in Houston, Texas, which is Bay town refinery owned by Exxon, that has shutdown because of the hurricane. It’s basically supply and demand. Obviously we’re going to see a shortage of gasoline and because of that it’s going to impact prices.”

Mac, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Monday afternoon, predicts an increase of ten cents a gallon at the pumps over the next month.