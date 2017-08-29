Man Accused of Leaving Crash Scene Faces List of Charges

A Philadelphia man will have to answer for his alleged actions in connection with a crash with another vehicle on July 25th.

Hatfield Township Police say, 38 year old William Tisdale Jr. crashed his car into another car at the Snyder Square Shopping Center on Cowpath Road. A woman, who was driving the other vehicle told police that Tisdale got out his car and told the woman his vehicle had more damage and then allegedly sped off. Police caught up with Tisdale at a later time and discovered that he was driving with a suspended license. He faces a long list of charges, including failure to stop and give information. The woman suffered back and neck injuries, as well as injury to a tooth. Tisdale faces a preliminary hearing on October 3rd.