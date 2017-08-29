Woman Assaulted and Robbed in Hatfield Township

Hatfield Township Police investigate the assault and robbery of a woman who tells police she walking home from work when she attacked by two men.

Police say, the assault and robbery happened on Friday, August 25th at about 10:30 at night. The woman told officers, who were called to the 3100 block of Penn Street, that two men in their 20’s or 30’s threw her to the ground and robbed her. The woman was treated at Abington Lansdale Hospital. Hatfield Township Police ask that if anyone witnessed the assault and robbery to call 215-855-0903