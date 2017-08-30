68 Year Old Man Admits to Possessing Child Porn

A Hatfield Township man who admitted in Montgomery County Court to possessing child porn will spend the next three to 23 months in prison.

68 year old, Andrew O’Neill of the 2000 block of Maple avenue first came to the attention of Police last September when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detected that he was downloading child porn. A search warrant served at his apartment revealed that O’Neill had 899 child porn images stored is his personal computer and 33 videos of child pornography. O’Neill admitted to Police that he had been downloading child porn for the last five years. After his prison term, O’Neill is ordered to report his address to State Police for a period of 15 years.