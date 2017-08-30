Blood and Donations Needed in Texas Due Harvey’s Impact

The effort to help the people of Texas due to Hurricane Harvey continues.

Alana Mauger is the Communications Manager with the American Red Cross Penn/Jersey Blood Region.

“The good news is over the next 15 days, we have over 70 blood drives in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, so there’s plenty of opportunities to help out.”

Mauger, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday, says anyone who wishes to be a donor can visit Redcrossblood.org to find blood drive locations by typing in their zip code. To make a ten dollar donation you can text the word Harvey to 90999 or go to Redcross.org.