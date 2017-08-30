Elderly Couple Killed in Early Morning Blaze

Firefighters believe an elderly couple used a candle after power went out Tuesday night at their home.

Firefighters believe that candle may have led a fire that broke out at around 12:30 Wednesday morning, taking the lives of the man and woman, both believed to be in their 80’s. The fire ripped through the home on the 700 block of kings lane in Bensalem Township, Bucks County. Firefighters were unable to get to the second floor because of the intense flames. The blaze was brought under control in about an hour. While the blaze broke out at 12:30, firefighters say, power was restored to the area at around 11pm.