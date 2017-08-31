Montco. Recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day

It’s International Overdose Awareness Day and dozens rallied at the Montgomery County Courthouse Thursday morning to demonstrate support for the victims of the epidemic.

County Commissioner Chair Dr. Val Arkoosh says, the recovery process needs to be a community effort.

“We need to surround people with strength and hope and love, lift them up, encourage them to get help.”

There were 249 opioid overdose deaths in Montgomery County last year. officials wore gray in solidarity with international overdose awareness day.