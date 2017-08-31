Shapiro: We Will Be successful in Going After Opioid Makers

The opioid crisis is a top priority for Pennsylvania Attorney General, Josh Shapiro.

While Shapiro would not commit to seeking a tobacco type settlement with drug makers, he did say that reforms are necessary in the pharmaceutical and medical industries.

“I’m focused on both. I think it’s too premature to say what that may or may not be and obviously this investigation is ongoing, it’s something that I am very mindful of the need for dollars flowing to help solve the problem.”

But Shapiro adds, he will use the full resources of the Attorney General’s office to combat the crisis.

“There’s also 39 other states that are with Pennsylvania in going after the opioid manufacturing industry and I believe we will be successful at the end of the day.”

Shapiro was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Thursday afternoon.