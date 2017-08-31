Woman Charged with Using Ex’s Info to Open Credit Cards

A 33 year old woman is behind bars at the Montgomery County Correctional center after being accused of opening a half dozen credit cards in her ex-boyfriend’s name.

Towamencin Township police say, 33 year old, Sarah Dillman used the credit cars to make purchases of more than 13,000 dollars starting last spring. According to court records, the victim talked to his ex-girlfriend when she was incarcerated in Bucks County Prison and she admitted to him what she had done concerning the credit cards, but the jail recording system captured what she told her ex-boyfriend. Towamencin Township Detectives were able to listen to the recording, providing conclusive evidence in the case against Dillman. She faces a September 12th preliminary hearing.