Lansdale Approves New Storm Water Management Plan.

The goal of the plan is to meet state requirements for the reduction of sediment that runs off with rain water into the Skippack, Wissahickon and Neshaminy creeks.

Storm water consultant Kevin Flynn provided the numbers for Council.

“The bottom line is the Borough is required by the state to reduce sediment pollution to the three water bodies to 300,000 pounds per year. Reductions for phosphorous, it’s about 22 pounds per year, It’s a new requirement for a new cycle.”

The new cycle starts on January 1st and runs for five years. Borough officials hope to put a big dent in the sediment load during that period with a stream restoration project in Whites Road Park. It will cost almost one million dollars and Lansdale officials have applied for state grants to offset some of the cost.