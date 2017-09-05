McAndrew: Homes in Houston Are Completely Destroyed

A Northeast Philadelphia man, who has dedicated the last 18 years of his life to relief efforts around the world with the Peace Corps and International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent is in Houston.

Steve McAndrew is now with Global Emergency Relief.

“This is going to take months, maybe even years to repair. Some people have completely lost their homes. There is a lot of clean up going on and we are involved in the clean up. We have teams of people helping people with just about everything from the simplest thing of helping them clean their kitchens with mold disinfectant to actually removing all of their furniture and getting it out on the street. We’re helping people any way we can. We give them cash if they need it.”

McAndrew adds, there is a bright light of hope despite the massive amount of destruction brought on by Hurricane Harvey.

“I’ve really been taken aback how Texans are helping each other.”

McAndrew a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday, was awarded The Member of The British Empire medal by Queen Elizabeth II for outstanding humanitarian service in leading Red Cross response to Ebola in Sierra Leone.