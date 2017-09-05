Pennsylvania in The Middle of The Pack on Obesity

The state by state obesity rates are out with the latest waist lines of Americans.

The 14th annual State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America Report from the Trust for America’s Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has released its findings. According to the report, adult obesity rates are showing signs of leveling off, particularly in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania, oddly, has been one of the most steady states over the last five years. The state has been right around the 23 to 25 range with obesity rates that have been right around 30 percent. So that is almost one third of adults that are obese in the state.”

That’s spokesman Albert Lang, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition. For more information visit Healthyamericans.org West Virginia has the highest obesity rate. Colorado has the lowest obesity rate.