Suspect Sought in Sex Assault of Audubon Woman.

A woman taking a late night walk Sunday is the victim of an abduction and sex assault.

West Norriton and Lower Providence Police carried out a joint investigation on the sex assault. Police say, the woman was walking on Lantern Lane at around 11:30 Sunday night when a vehicle stopped near her. The driver jumped from the car, grabbing the woman and pushing her into his car. Police say, he drove her to an isolated area on General Armistead Avenue in West Norriton and sexually assaulted her. The suspect then dropped her off at a Walmart parking lot on Trooper road at around 12:50am Monday. The suspect is described as a dark skinned black male in his 20s, 6 feet tall, with a thin build, black tapered high-top hair, which is curly at the top. He wore tan or white sweatpants and a red shirt and he spoke with a Caribbean island sounding accent. His vehicle is described as a silver Nissan. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Providence Police Department.