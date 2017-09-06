Car Hits Two Franconia Twp. Workers, Killing One

Franconia Township Police say a Township employee was killed and a co-worker was injured in as a result of crash. Police say Tuesday the crash happened 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday on West Broad Street near Lion’s Gate Circle, where the two workers were hit by a vehicle. Police say the employees of the Franconia Township Highway Department were painting lines on the road when the car plowed into them. One of workers was airlifted to Temple University Hospital, and the other was transported to Grand View Hospital. The man who was taken to Grand View later died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle that hit the two stayed on the scene. A crash reconstruction team from the Montgomery County Detectives Bureau assisted with investigation.