Catholic High School Teachers Vote in Favor of New Contract

Teachers in the 17 archdiocese of Philadelphia high schools ratified a new one year deal Tuesday, averting a potential strike after months negotiating.

Lansdale Catholic is one of the high schools whose teachers belong to the union. The general membership of the Association of Catholic Teachers Local 1776 agreed with the new collective bargaining agreement that was focused on keeping healthcare benefits in place. The accord also provides more education time and a chance for teachers to enhance professional development. The previous contract for the union’s 600 full time teachers expired on August 31st. A salary increase was also included in the contract.