Death of Lower Salford Twp Woman Ruled Homicide

Temple university student Jenna Burleigh, according to the Wayne County Coroner’s Office, died of blunt force trauma and strangulation, officially ruling the 22 year old’s death a homicide.

Burleigh, from Lower Salford Township, was last seen with 29 year old Joshua Hupperterz Thursday night leaving Pub Webb. Police, through investigation, determined that Hupperterz allegedly killed Burleigh at his North Philadelphia apartment and then transported her body to the Jenkintown home where his mother lives with his stepfather. Police say, Hupperterz then took Burleigh’s body to the home of his grandmother in Hawley, Wayne County. Hupperterz has been charged with murder and related charges, including abuse of a corpse. Police also found several pounds of marijuana and 20 grand in cash in Hupperterz’ North Philadelphia apartment. A viewing for 22 year-old Jenna Burleigh will be held at the Williams, Bergey, Koffel Funeral Home at 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, Pa. on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Another viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church at 1601 Derstine Road in Hatfield, Pa. prior to the funeral at 11 a.m.