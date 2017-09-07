Franconia Twp. Workers Hit by Car Identified

While the investigation continues in the crash that killed a Franconia Township worker and injured another worker, the two men have been identified.

The worker killed, 53 year old David Smith of Telford was painting lines on West Broad Street near Lion’s Gate Circle Tuesday afternoon at around 2:30 when he was struck by a car. Smith died Tuesday of his injuries at Grand View Hospital. The other worker hit by the car has been identified as 46 year old, Jeffery Moyer, also a Telford resident. He was airlifted to Temple University Hospital and continues to recover from his injuries. The Montgomery County D.A.’s Office is investigating the crash and will only release the name of the driver if charges are filed. The driver stayed at the scene until Police arrived.