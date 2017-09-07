Lansdale Receives Low Bid For Single Trash Hauler

The number crunching is almost over in Lansdale.

The bids received from garbage collectors wanting to be the single residential trash hauler of the Borough have been tabulated and the low number is 18 dollars 64 cents for once a week pickup under a three year contract. Borough officials are not yet ready to reveal which hauler submitted the low bid. Council Member Jason Van Dame says don’t expect to see a single hauler trash contract on the agenda when Borough officials hold their September business meeting in two weeks.

“I won’t be bringing it up as a motion, but that doesn’t prevent anyone else from entering it as a new business item. I twill not be on the agenda.”

Seven garbage collectors currently work the streets of the Borough and proponents of a single trash hauler say giving one of them the business would save Lansdale residents money and reduce the wear and tear on the streets.