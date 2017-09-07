Leach Opposes Trump Administration on Dreamers

The Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals, also known as dreamers, an action put in place during the Obama Administration to allow children who were brought to the U.S. to stay in the country, is in danger of being eliminated by the Trump Administration.

The children were born in another country, many in Mexico. Pennsylvania State Senator Daylin Leach says, it’s unfair and does not represent who we are as a nation to force these children to return to the nation of their birth.

“I just imagine what it must be like for these poor kids, who have done nothing wrong, now face the prospect that they could be sent to a country they haven’t been to since they were infants. They don’t know the language, they don’t know the people, have no relatives there and literally just dropped off in the desert on a bus, good luck to you.”

Leach says can identify with the dreamers, many are in now in their teens. Leach knows the feeling of the unknown after being raised in series of foster homes as a child.