Gale on Abortion Gets Pushback at Commissioners Meeting

Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale took a little heat at a board meeting Thursday.

Some constituents that support Planned Parenthood took him to task for his anti-abortion views. Gale replied this way.

“Let me be clear, abortion is a legalized killing of unborn babies.”

A constituent interrupted Gale, stating,

“Let me clear, you’re attacking women’s freedom”

Gales responded, telling the woman that she had her forum and that she’s wrong.

“I will always be an outspoken voice against abortion, Planned Parenthood or any other organization that performs and advocates for abortion.”

Gale also found himself in the hot seat for his ties with groups outside of Montgomery County that agree with his conservative views.