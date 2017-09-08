Hoeffel Authors New Book on President Trump

Local progressive Democrat, Joe Hoeffel says he’s very encouraged by President Trump’s agreement with the Democrats on the debt ceiling.

Hoeffel was a guest on WNPV’S Comment Please By Univest Thursday afternoon.

“He promised us all of his winning, we’d get sick of his winning. Well, we’re not winning. I think the Republicans, they’re locked up by the Tea Party and the right wing, they’re just not able to govern. I feel better than I did two days ago about the near term future of the government, because I think Trump may have figured out a way to get things done.”

Hoeffel’s new book is called, Fighting For The Progressive Center in The Age of Trump. Hoeffel is a former Congressman, County Commissioner and State Rep.