Lawmakers: Pa. Senate Revenue Plan Dead on Arrival

Republican State Rep. Gene DiGirolamo says the revenue plan approved in the Pa. Senate, which calls for borrowing money on tobacco settlement funds and adding expanded consumer taxes is not likely to get the support of the Pa. House.

DiGirolamo says, it was clear from the message he received from House lawmakers.

“There was no appetite to take that spending plan up. They were not going to bring it up. The words I heard used was dead on arrival, we’re not going to take that up.”

Digirolamo is Chairman of The House Human Services Committee. The 32 billion dollar budget still needs a revenue package