Serial Bank Robber Operating in Montgomery County

The Federal Bureau of Investigation believes a serial bank robber has been hitting banks in Montgomery County.

The latest incident happened just after 2:30 Wednesday afternoon when the bandit robbed the Beneficial Bank in Blue Bell on Skippack Pike. According to the F.B.I., based on surveillance video and eyewitnesses, a black male with a closely shaved beard and mustache, wearing a dark baseball type cap with a white horseshoe logo and a dark jacket, handed the teller a note demanding cash. The suspect fled on foot after getting an unknown amount of money. The Bureau also believes the same suspect hit the Santander Bank on Welsh Road in Montgomery Township on August 15th. The suspect is between 30 and 40 years old, about five feet four inches to five feet eight inches tall. The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the F.B.I. at 215-418-4000 or Whitpain Township Police at 610-239-9033.