Torsella: State Money Will Run Dry By Next Week

Pennsylvania Treasurer, Joe Torsella says, the Commonwealth will run out of funds by September 15th.

Torsella was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Friday.

“The Governor correctly notes that the Senate plan is one that is jot ideal, but commands support of four of the five parties into this budget impasse. It includes a modest new tax on Marcellus shale, which from my armchair policy making, is one that I think we ought to do.”

The Pa. Senate passed a revenue plan, but Republicans in the Pa. House have not warmed to the proposals in the plan, which include various consumers tax increases and borrowing more than one billion dollars on tobacco settlement payments. The Wolf Administration’s proposed 32 billion dollar state budget is still without a revenue package.