Pa. Lawmakers to Take Up Budget Revenue Plan

A revenue package for the 32 billion dollar State budget still lingers and with it, the possibility of the state running out of money.

State Senator Daylin Leach says, the State Senate developed a revenue package several weeks ago.

“House Republicans have not agreed. We have a speaker that’s running for Governor and doesn’t want Governor Wolf to have an accomplishment and has an ideological predisposition to not passing anything. We’re literally waiting. Not only have they not passed anything. Some have made a counter offer. There is no effort to get this done on the part of the House.”

Lawmakers will be back in Harrisburg Monday to take up the budget. The House is not warming to tax hikes in the senate revenue plan that includes tax increases on cell phones, land lines and home gas deliver.