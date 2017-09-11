Victims of 911 Attacks Remembered in Lower Makefield

It was 16 years ago the nation was attacked by Muslim extremists. The attack took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans.

Tonight at seven, “Keeping The Legacy Alive. A Night of Remembrance, Healing and Hope”, will be held at the Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield. Lyndon Harris, former pastor of St Paul’s Chapel near ground zero will be the special guest speaker. Harris turned St Paul’s Chapel into the place of refuge for all 9/11 responders and recovery workers. Harris, who went through physical, mental and personal challenges in the years after the attacks, will focus on forgiveness as a way to heal the body and mind, but at the same time holding people accountable for their actions without vengeance.