Bannon Weighs in on Equifax Breech

The recent Equifax data breach exposed sensitive information to hackers of 143 million people.

Bucks County’s consumer champ, Mike Bannon recommends a credit freeze.

“Put a credit freeze on your account and basically what the credit freeze does is it locks down your credit so you will not be able to open a credit card and no one else will be able to do it.”

Bannon, the Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection says, consumers can call his office for more information at 215-348-6060 or they can visit the Federal Trade Commission website at www.consumer.ftc.gov