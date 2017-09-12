Lansdale Man Admits to Stealing Identity

A 45 year old Lansdale man will spend two years in Federal prison after admitting in court to stealing the identity of an infant who died in 1972.

According to court records, Jon Vincent left a half way house in Texas in 1996 after he served a term for indecency with a child. Vincent located a cemetery and found a headstone of a person who would be close to his age and then assumed the identity of Nathan Laskoski, who died when he was two months old in December of 1972. Authorities say, Vincent was able to obtain a copy of Laskoski’s birth certificate and use it to land a new social security number. Laskoski’s aunt, after investigating the family name on ancestry.com, found her nephews name linked to several marriages and addresses throughout the country. The trail ultimately led back to Jon Vincent.