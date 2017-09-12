Lansdale Official Appointed to Montco. Planning Commission

Lansdale Borough Manager John Ernst will soon be spending more time outside of his office at Borough Hall.

He was appointed a member of the Montgomery County Planning Commission last week. Ernst will serve until the end of this year and complete the unexpired term of former Commission Member Shari Shapiro. County Commissioner Chair Val Arkoosh says he could be reappointed after that.

“There’s no promise of that but yes. He would certainly be eligible to be appointed to a full term.”

Arkoosh says Ernst will bring the point of view of a municipal administrator to the Commission.