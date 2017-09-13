300,000 Gallons of Water Lost in Water Main Break

Officials with the North Wales Water Authority have put their finger on the cause of a water main break just after 2am Tuesday.

A pipe believed to be from the late 1960’s broke as a result of one of two factors, the age of the pike and ground conditions, according to officials. The water main break occurred on South Broad Street between the intersections of Sumneytown Pike and Allentown Road in Upper Gwynedd Township. Officials say, 300,000 gallons of water gushed from the pipe, impacting about 59 customers of the North Wales Water Authority. Water service returned to customers about 4am Tuesday. Customers were asked to run cold water discoloration cleared up.