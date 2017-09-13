Bucks American Legion Post Benefits From Veterans Trust Fund

Governor Wolf announced that 15 Pennsylvania counties’ Veterans Affairs offices will receive 150,000 in grants and 17 charitable or veteran service organizations will receive 500,000 in grants from the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Trust Fund.

American Legion Post 210 in Doylestown received nearly 2,000 for a Veterans’ Expo. Pa. Adjutant General, Major General Tony Carrelli says, citizens of the Commonwealth can support the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Trust Fund.

“Every time you renew your drivers license, a Pennsylvania ID Card or your car registration, if you look down the bottom there’s a check box and it says, do you want a donation to go to the Veterans Trust Fund. When you check yes, automatically a few dollars will go to the Veterans Trust Fund.

Carrelli adds, whether it is for transportation to medical care, housing for the homeless, access to a service dog, or any type of emergency assistance, every single donor should know that their contribution is bringing vital relief to veterans and their families.