Anders Road Bridge To Be Repaired

Towamencin officials are moving ahead with repairing the only bridge that they own within the Township.

There are currently no restrictions on the Anders Road Bridge that crosses Towamencin Creek between Valley Forge and Kriebel Roads but Township Manager Rob Ford says it made the to do list after a PennDOT inspection last spring.

“Most of it has to do with underneath. Some of the scouring where the creek goes through it puts more stone down. I’m not sure if it needs to be repaved or not, but it’s not like it has to be totally replaced. It’s just some maintenance.”

The Township Supervisors approved putting the project out for bid Wednesday night and hope to award a contract before the end of next month.