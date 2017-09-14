Penn Foundation Makes Adjustments Due to Opioid Crisis

Like other treatment centers that have had to make changes due to the increasing number of patients caught up in the opioid crisis, the Penn Foundation in Sellersville has also carried out a series of adjustments in response to the epidemic.

President and CEO of the Penn Foundation, Wayne Mugrauer, was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve had to change facilities, we’ve had to grow facilities and do capital campaigns and rely upon the community to support our charitable work. We’ve had to refocus our clinical models. Just talking about the opioid crisis, when you’re focused on young adults with these medical complications and co-occurring mental health issues, you need a team. So, we’ve become much more team focused and I think the other thing that’s happened is we’ve needed to continually elevate, the quality and credentials of or staff.”

Mugrauer says, the Penn Foundation’s Autumn Event, it’s largest fundraiser, is happening on September 26th at Pennridge High School. The key note speaker will be Ron Suskind, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and bestselling author of Life, Animated. Mugrauer says, the Autumn Event is more urgent this year because reimbursement has not kept pace with the needs of the increasing number of patients entering treatment at the Penn Foundation.