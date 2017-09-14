Souderton Borough Extends Contract of Police Chief

Known for his friendly presence in the community, Souderton Borough Council has extended the contract of Police Chief Jim Leary for another three years.

Leary, a law enforcement veteran, was Police Chief in Rockledge before coming to Souderton. Leary also wore the badge of the Abington Township P.D. for 23 years. Leary has informed council that he plans to retire when his new three extension expires. Leary was hired as Souderton Borough’s Police Chief in 2010.